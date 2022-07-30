Asfat MEMATT (Mechanical Mine Clearing System)

ASFAT Azerbaycan'a MEMATT Teslimatlarına Devam Ediyor Azerbaycan Savunma Bakanlığı ve ASFAT arasında yapılan anlaşma çerçevesinde yerli üretim Mayın Temizleme Aracı 13 adet MEMATT Azerbaycan’a teslim edildi.

Within the framework of the agreement between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and ASFAT, 13 MEMATTs were delivered to Azerbaijan. Thus, the number of MEMATT exported to Azerbaijan so far has reached 20.MEMATT, a product that has achieved export success before being delivered to Turkiye's end user, was exported to a total of 3 different countries, 6 to Azerbaijan, 2 to Togo and 2 to Burkina Faso, in 2021.MEMATTs, which will be used in the clearing of mined lands in the Karabakh region and surrounding provinces that Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation of Armenia, have an engine power of 300 horsepower and a control distance of 5 kilometers with a remote control. With the support of Turkiye, Azerbaijan has been working feverishly for a long time to ensure that cities such as Fuzuli, Cebrail, Ağdam, Kelbecer ve Hocavend as well as the surrounding areas, are cleared of mines, so that life in the cities can start again safely.MECHANICAL MINE CLEARING EQUIPMENT MEMATT PROJECTIn 2019, ASFAT initiated the design activities for the remote controlled Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment MEMATT for the needs of our country's Ministry of National Defense National Mine Action Center (MAFAM) in order to end our country's dependence on foreign sources for Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment and to clear minefields safely, effectively and quickly.MEMATT was designed, manufactured and qualified in less than a year with the cooperation of military factories and the private sector. Mine clearance systems qualification capability, which was not available in our country in the relevant years, was also brought to our country with the cooperation of ASFAT and MAFAM.As a result of the feedback received from the field, improvements on MEMATT and developments that will provide competitive advantage started to be implemented by ASFAT at the beginning of 2022. As a result, the engine power of MEMATT has been increased, and it has the lowest vibration level compared to its international competitors in its field. The number of cameras on the vehicle was increased to provide ease of use for the operator. The control size was resized to be user-friendly by increasing the sealing capabilities necessary for the vehicle to continue its operation in dusty areas without pause.All data related to the performance of the vehicle, including the position of the vehicle, in the field where the operation is carried out, has been made available to the operator's use and control.MEMATT, which has far superior features to its international counterparts, was designed to be resistant to at least 8 kg of TNT and to continue its uninterrupted operation, and was successfully tested against anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. ASFAT is currently working on requests from countries in both the near and far geographies, and it is planned to export MEMATT to different countries in a very short time.In addition, studies on the integration of some features that are not available in their international counterparts to MEMATT are also carried out by ASFAT. Following the completion of these studies, MEMATT will have incomparably superior features in the field compared to its competitors and will continue to lead the way in the export of unmanned land vehicles.2021 variant