ASEAN parliamentary body asks for arms embargo on Myanmar army



January 24, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 05:52 PM, January 24, 2018A fact-finding mission of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) on the Rohingya crisis on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 lays emphasis on imposing arms embargo and targeted sanctions on Myanmar army and senior officials to create a safe environment for Rohingyas to return to their homeland from Bangladesh. AFP file photoUNB, Dhaka"I think it's time to impose an arms embargo on the Myanmar army, including targeted sanctions against the generals who are behind these atrocities," APHR Chairperson and Malaysian MP Charles Santiago said seeking a role from India, China and Russian who sell arms to Myanmar.He said it is their arms and bombs which are used against Rohingyas.Addressing a press conference at a city hotel, Santiago also sought steps to deploy peacekeeping force to oversee the movement of Rohingyas.He said Rohingyas should be consulted in repatriation process and they should be given clear idea about the content of the deal between Bangladesh and Myanmar.The APHR completes its mission on Wednesday through sharing their findings and placing recommendations.In the midst of proposed repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, lawmakers from ASEAN countries have come to Bangladesh to assess the situation, potential regional responses, and what is needed to push their governments and the wider international community into action.Current and former parliamentarians from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia attended the event and shared their experience.During the mission, MPs have visited the refugee camps around Cox's Bazar and met with a wide variety of stakeholders, including from the Parliament and government, said an official.Singaporean MP Louis Ng, former Thai MP Rachada Dhnadirek and former Indonesian MP Lena Maryana Mukti are among the members of the team.The lawmakers shared their observations from the mission, as well as recommendations for what ASEAN and regional governments can do to address the crisis and promote sustainable long-term solutions that respect the rights of Rohingya refugees.