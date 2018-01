PM Modi's invitation to the 10 leaders marks a significant outreach in the face of China's growing influence in the region. "We are committed to working with ASEAN for maritime cooperation," the PM said at the India-ASEAN summit yesterday, in what was seen as a message to China.A person from each of the 10 ASEAN nations was named for the Padma Shri, one of the country's top civilian awards, as an ode to 25 years of India's partnership with the southeast Asian grouping.Before the parade, PM Modi paid homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to soldiers who died in the line of duty.India's military might and cultural heritage are on full display at the parade. Two tableaux will showcase India's historical, civilizational, educational, religious and cultural ties with the ASEAN nations.Among the most anticipated spectacles at the parade are stunts on motorcycles by 'Seema Bhawani' - a group of 113 women from the Border Security Force or BSF. They are the first all-women contingent from any force to perform biking stunts at the parade.The Army's T-90 tank, Brahmos Missile System and Akash Weapon System were the main draw in the military contingent. The Air Force tableau displayed models of the home-made Tejas Multirole Fighter Aircraft, Rudra Helicopter, Arudhra Radar and Akash missile system.The parade features tableaux from 14 states and Union Territories, nine ministries, departments and central paramilitary forces.The grand finale of the parade will be a fly past by the Air Force, starring C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, Su-30 MKIs and LCA Tejas. The air display is, however, uncertain because of predictions of cloudy weather.In his speech ahead of the Republic Day, President Kovind underlined that ordinary people did not just make up and preserve the Republic but they were its "ultimate stakeholders" and in fact, pillars. "Each of us is a pillar," he said.Nearly 60,000 personnel of the Delhi Police and central security forces are posted in central Delhi. Snipers have been stationed on top of high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras are keeping a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route.