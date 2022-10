ASEAN chair Cambodia warns of rising violence in Myanmar ahead of special foreign ministers meet​

Oct 26, 2022 ASEAN may be reaching the end of its patience with Myanmar's military government for not moving towards ending conflict in the country. It has been 20 months since ASEAN reached a deal for its Five-Point Consensus with military leaders, but little effort has gone towards its implementation. ASEAN foreign ministers are meeting in Indonesia tomorrow, where they are expected to discuss drastic strategies on Myanmar, which will not be attending the talks. At least 50 people were killed after the military government launched an airstrike on civilians attending a concert in Kachin state.