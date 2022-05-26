What's new

Asean citizens view China as paramount future partner: Japan poll

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,185
-5
90,223
Country
China
Location
China

Asean citizens view China as paramount future partner: Japan poll​

PUBLISHED : 26 MAY 2022 AT 12:56

TOKYO: Nearly half of people surveyed in Southeast Asia picked China as the region's most important partner in the future, surpassing Japan for the first time, according to the results of a Japanese government opinion poll released on Wednesday.

The survey showed 48% of respondents from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations chose China, unchanged from the last survey in fiscal 2019. China was followed by 43% for Japan, down 8 percentage points, and 41% for the United States, up 4 points.

It marked the first time that Beijing has ranked first since the Foreign Ministry started the survey in the current format in fiscal 2015.

The result may reflect China's deepening ties with and increasing its clout in Asean through "vaccine diplomacy" of providing Covid-19 vaccine shots for developing nations, a Foreign Ministry official said.

Asked about which countries they believe are important partners now, 56% of the respondents chose China, down 3 points but staying on top of the list.

Fifty percent picked Japan, down 7 points.

Commissioned by the Foreign Ministry, Hong Kong-based marketing research firm Ipsos conducted the survey online and in person in January, covering 2,700 respondents in all Asean members but the conflict-hit Myanmar, ranging in age from 18 to 59.

www.bangkokpost.com

Asean citizens view China as paramount future partner: Japan poll

TOKYO: Nearly half of people surveyed in Southeast Asia picked China as the region's most important partner in the future, surpassing Japan for the first time, according to the results of a Japanese government opinion poll released on Wednesday.
www.bangkokpost.com www.bangkokpost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

8
Japan beats China as an investor in Asean but why does survey show trust in it is declining?
Replies
2
Views
255
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
ASEAN regains status as China's largest trading partner in Q1, as RCEP boosts cooperation
Replies
0
Views
143
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
H
Biden makes $150m commitment to Asean leaders
2
Replies
25
Views
715
Daniel808
Daniel808
F-22Raptor
Japan’s Ruling Party Calls for ‘Counter Attack’ Capability, Increased Defense Budget
Replies
0
Views
172
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
Japan's Okinawa urges government to reduce China tensions
Replies
0
Views
157
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom