ASEAN 2025 Projected GDP - Southeast Asia's Biggest Economy in 2025

This is published in November 4, using latest data from credible sources like International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook Database, and World Bank. The analysist is quite deep and being done with knowledgeable people who understand SEA region economy. By watching and listening to the video, we will understand a snapshot of ASEAN countries economies.10 years is too long to make a credible forecast, but 5 years period somewhat shows more credible forecast as more unpredictable even gets less contribution on the analyst compared to much longer period forecast.