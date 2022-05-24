Asaduddin Owaisi: Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives?

Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives?’ Owesin’s question – Marathi News | Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives Owesi’s question.Currently, there is a dispute over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. In this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had expressed displeasure over the association of Gyanvapi with Aurangzeb. Not only that, but he had also made a statement saying, “If the matter is settled, it will go far.” Now quoting Owaisi, AIMIM has tweeted about history and Mughal period.In this tweet, Owaisi said that Muslims in India have nothing to do with Mughals. But tell me, who were the wives of the Mughal emperors? Owaisi had earlier raised the question of why the BJP was not commenting on the Buddhist temples demolished by Pushyamitra.Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi had said, “I want to tell the government that we have lost a Babri Masjid.” Now the second mosque will never be lost. You have killed justice and snatched our mosque. Remember that another mosque cannot be snatched away.Owesi holds a law degree and has knowledge of it. They are misleading the people by saying that conducting a survey of Gyanvapi Mosque is a violation of the place of worship law. The law has nothing to do with it. This law can only be mentioned when a mosque or a temple is to be demolished. It is not illegal. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had said that the court had given directions in the matter.