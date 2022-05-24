What's new

Asaduddin Owaisi: Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives?

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
678
1
833
Country
India
Location
India
Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives?’ Owesin’s question – Marathi News | Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives Owesi’s question.


Currently, there is a dispute over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. In this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had expressed displeasure over the association of Gyanvapi with Aurangzeb. Not only that, but he had also made a statement saying, “If the matter is settled, it will go far.” Now quoting Owaisi, AIMIM has tweeted about history and Mughal period.

In this tweet, Owaisi said that Muslims in India have nothing to do with Mughals. But tell me, who were the wives of the Mughal emperors? Owaisi had earlier raised the question of why the BJP was not commenting on the Buddhist temples demolished by Pushyamitra.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528763327983554560

‘Never lose another mosque’ –
Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi had said, “I want to tell the government that we have lost a Babri Masjid.” Now the second mosque will never be lost. You have killed justice and snatched our mosque. Remember that another mosque cannot be snatched away.

“Asaduddin Owaisi is misleading the people” –
Owesi holds a law degree and has knowledge of it. They are misleading the people by saying that conducting a survey of Gyanvapi Mosque is a violation of the place of worship law. The law has nothing to do with it. This law can only be mentioned when a mosque or a temple is to be demolished. It is not illegal. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had said that the court had given directions in the matter.

Hot scene in Jodha Akbar

https://irshadgul.com/muslims-in-in...h-mughals-but-who-were-their-wives-owesis-qu/
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,251
-1
8,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
He is trolling and its funny
but Muslims of India have huge connections with Mughals, specifically Hindustanis, and should be proud of it
same with Muslims of Deccan and their connections with Nizam

don't let current political situation take that heritage away from you
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,735
22
19,385
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Drizzt said:
Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives?’ Owesin’s question – Marathi News | Muslims in India have no connection with Mughals, but who were their wives Owesi’s question.


Currently, there is a dispute over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. In this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had expressed displeasure over the association of Gyanvapi with Aurangzeb. Not only that, but he had also made a statement saying, “If the matter is settled, it will go far.” Now quoting Owaisi, AIMIM has tweeted about history and Mughal period.

In this tweet, Owaisi said that Muslims in India have nothing to do with Mughals. But tell me, who were the wives of the Mughal emperors? Owaisi had earlier raised the question of why the BJP was not commenting on the Buddhist temples demolished by Pushyamitra.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528763327983554560

‘Never lose another mosque’ –
Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi had said, “I want to tell the government that we have lost a Babri Masjid.” Now the second mosque will never be lost. You have killed justice and snatched our mosque. Remember that another mosque cannot be snatched away.

“Asaduddin Owaisi is misleading the people” –
Owesi holds a law degree and has knowledge of it. They are misleading the people by saying that conducting a survey of Gyanvapi Mosque is a violation of the place of worship law. The law has nothing to do with it. This law can only be mentioned when a mosque or a temple is to be demolished. It is not illegal. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had said that the court had given directions in the matter.

Hot scene in Jodha Akbar

https://irshadgul.com/muslims-in-in...h-mughals-but-who-were-their-wives-owesis-qu/
Click to expand...

Respect your Muslim, without Indian Muslim, India cannot be part of nuclear weapon states as it is Today.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Explained: Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy
Replies
2
Views
185
werfish
W
D
UP polls: Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 deputy CMs
Replies
6
Views
380
STREANH
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s house in Delhi vandalised by Hindu Sena members
2
Replies
22
Views
877
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
S
Demand to repeal CAA gains ground in UP
Replies
1
Views
266
SuvarnaTeja
S
D
Exclusive: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi downplays BJP's big win in GHMC polls
Replies
1
Views
196
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom