I think this is where the government needs to step in and get in the business of doing business. Remember the biggest companies in China are state owned. Obviously if the government is doing business then this gives corrupt governments the opportunity to induct their jiyalas or patwaris in the companies to give them jobs for votes. One solution might be that the government procures the land and the machinery and sets up the factory then hands it over to a private business party to run efficiently while the government keeps 10-30% stake in the business and conduct annual audits to keep check and balances.

