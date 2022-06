Norwegian said: View attachment 850647





Establishment's head COAS was the only fail safe. Too bad country didn't develop multiple options. Establishment's head COAS was the only fail safe. Too bad country didn't develop multiple options. Click to expand...

Too bad we gave away our freedom and security to people whose sole sought after quality when getting recruited and throughout the training is their ability to follow orders.And then they are sent to the United States of America to study to be able to advance beyond the rank of Brigadier.What world have we been living in.There is a reason an Army man does not go beyond the head of armed forces.And there is a reason the leaders of the country are picked from non armed folk.