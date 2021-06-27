What's new

"Asad Umar delayed IMF Program back in September 2018 is the reason Pakistan got harsh IMF condition" Ali Khizar

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
51
0
64
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"After the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018, IMF conditions were not as tough initially during pre-programme negotiations. But the then Finance Minister, Asad Umar, wanted even easier terms. The delay worsened balance of payment (BoP) situation to the point that by May 2019, a more frontloaded and tougher programme had to be signed by a new finance team."


Imran Khan endorsed and admitted the mistake in 2020 inteview like 6 to 7 times but ,however, now PTI youth has no excuse that it has delayed so that we could got better condition ,however, according to Shaukat Tarin interview with Kamran Khan in April reveal that If Pakistan accepted the condition of IMF on September 2018 than Pakistan would had beyond 24-25 billion dollar reserve and we would not have got this useless market base exchange rate claimed by FM.

www.brecorder.com

IMF talks: there’s now rising sense of deja vu?

The finance team in Islamabad is walking a tight rope. Promises made by the government to the International Monetary...
www.brecorder.com
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
3,451
0
4,307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Topi drama and excuses. Pakistan is being forced into financial trap. Pakistanis can blame no one except themselves for falling into this trap.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
379
0
525
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Blunder by Asad Umar. Devaluation to Rs170 was another shock that was not needed. If today rate is around Rs156 then back then Rs140-45 should have been enough. You go to IMF if you don't have dollars, simple as that. You don't put your own conditions in front of IMF if you don't have ability to pay.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
3,700
2
4,574
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PMLN and PPP need to really sort out their shit. First it was PTI isn't going to IMF fast enough. When they did; randi rona started about PTI selling Pakistan to the IMF. Now again, the topi drama has started about BoP being worse because PTI didn't go to the IMF fast enough.

Make up your damn minds!
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,648
19
9,186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desprado said:
"After the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018, IMF conditions were not as tough initially during pre-programme negotiations. But the then Finance Minister, Asad Umar, wanted even easier terms. The delay worsened balance of payment (BoP) situation to the point that by May 2019, a more frontloaded and tougher programme had to be signed by a new finance team."


Imran Khan endorsed and admitted the mistake in 2020 inteview like 6 to 7 times but ,however, now PTI youth has no excuse that it has delayed so that we could got better condition ,however, according to Shaukat Tarin interview with Kamran Khan in April reveal that If Pakistan accepted the condition of IMF on September 2018 than Pakistan would had beyond 24-25 billion dollar reserve and we would not have got this useless market base exchange rate claimed by FM.

www.brecorder.com

IMF talks: there’s now rising sense of deja vu?

The finance team in Islamabad is walking a tight rope. Promises made by the government to the International Monetary...
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
The issue is geo politics here which are not in favor. Give them the air fields, leave CPEC and the attitude of imf will be changed.

We have to go through a tough time to get things better for future.

It is not about IMF program but lack of local manufacturing which is the problem.

Start local manufacturing make yourself competitive to international market and start new ways of doing business otherwise we will become compareable to africa.

Relying on IMF is a stupid thing and articles like this are asking to do stupidity again and again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom