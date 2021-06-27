"Asad Umar delayed IMF Program back in September 2018 is the reason Pakistan got harsh IMF condition" Ali Khizar

IMF talks: there’s now rising sense of deja vu? The finance team in Islamabad is walking a tight rope. Promises made by the government to the International Monetary...

"After the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018, IMF conditions were not as tough initially during pre-programme negotiations. But the then Finance Minister, Asad Umar, wanted even easier terms. The delay worsened balance of payment (BoP) situation to the point that by May 2019, a more frontloaded and tougher programme had to be signed by a new finance team."Imran Khan endorsed and admitted the mistake in 2020 inteview like 6 to 7 times but ,however, now PTI youth has no excuse that it has delayed so that we could got better condition ,however, according to Shaukat Tarin interview with Kamran Khan in April reveal that If Pakistan accepted the condition of IMF on September 2018 than Pakistan would had beyond 24-25 billion dollar reserve and we would not have got this useless market base exchange rate claimed by FM.