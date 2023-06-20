Asad Umar blasts PTI chief for his politics Says PDM parties bagged more votes

The PTI is cracking for sure as Asad Umar – a senior party leader – blasted his head over policies, suggesting a complete lack of political acumen and admitting that the rival parties like those in PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] represented the voters.Umar said the people decided the future of a leader, but that did not mean the one committing a crime should be forgiven. “He must be punished.”He said the refusal to negotiate with the PDM was a big mistake and revealed that an overwhelming majority of PTI members in the National Assembly as well as the provincial legislatures were against resignations.Umar said if the PTI had polled 16.8 million votes in 2018 elections, the PDM made it to parliament with 22.5 million votes.Describing the May 9 events as wake-up call, he asked everyone to take two steps back and made it clear that he didn’t agree with the PTI chairman’s strategy. The party leadership was completely ignored in the decision-making process.The election date offered by the government side should have been accepted, said Umar who resigned from the post of PTI secretary general after the May 9 mayhem.