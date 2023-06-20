What's new

Asad Umar blasts PTI chief for his politics

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
733493_94529504.jpg

The PTI is cracking for sure as Asad Umar – a senior party leader – blasted his head over policies, suggesting a complete lack of political acumen and admitting that the rival parties like those in PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] represented the voters.

Umar said the people decided the future of a leader, but that did not mean the one committing a crime should be forgiven. “He must be punished.”

He said the refusal to negotiate with the PDM was a big mistake and revealed that an overwhelming majority of PTI members in the National Assembly as well as the provincial legislatures were against resignations.

Umar said if the PTI had polled 16.8 million votes in 2018 elections, the PDM made it to parliament with 22.5 million votes.

Describing the May 9 events as wake-up call, he asked everyone to take two steps back and made it clear that he didn’t agree with the PTI chairman’s strategy. The party leadership was completely ignored in the decision-making process.

The election date offered by the government side should have been accepted, said Umar who resigned from the post of PTI secretary general after the May 9 mayhem.
Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
As someone who watched that interview, Asad Umar definitely did not say any of that the way this article is portraying.

Journalism keeps on hitting new lows.

Just today saw Fahd Hussain on a TV screen as a 'Senior Journalist'. What a joke.

Klasra said that PTI walay kdhr sarkon main agaye hain etc etc, they should be confined to drawing rooms and such. Yehi banda 6 maheenay pehle bol raha tha keh PTI walon main woh pani nhn keh yeh sarkon par danday khayen, unless they do that they won't become a political party.

Journalists are such sellouts.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Jango said:
As someone who watched that interview, Asad Umar definitely did not say any of that the way this article is portraying.

Journalism keeps on hitting new lows.

Just today saw Fahd Hussain on a TV screen as a 'Senior Journalist'. What a joke.

Klasra said that PTI walay kdhr sarkon main agaye hain etc etc, they should be confined to drawing rooms and such. Yehi banda 6 maheenay pehle bol raha tha keh PTI walon main woh pani nhn keh yeh sarkon par danday khayen, unless they do that they won't become a political party.

Journalists are such sellouts.
Anyway he is right
PTI should have just sit on the sidelines and participated in 2023 elections
They could have performed better

Now the party is basically over

Sure PTI would have been less popular leykin popularity ka achaar dalna hey? Lol
 

