Asad Umar admits ISI DG told NSC he ‘sees no conspiracy’

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said Wednesday that the ISI DG had told the NSC meeting he did not see a conspiracy against the government. He, however, said the DG did not produce any document in the meeting to support his claim, adding that it was all verbal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539707371638906885

Talking in a TV show, Asad responded to a question about ISPR chief’s presser denying a conspiracy, saying the army spokesman had only said the JCSC and all services chiefs were present in the meeting and he did not say what their opinion was.



Secondly, he said the ISPR chief had said the ISI DG told the meeting he did not see a conspiracy and it was true that he had said said that. But, he said, he did not present in the NSC meeting any detailed report or document to corroborate his finding.

He said there had been no document other than cipher presented in the meeting. Asad Umar also said that the DG ISPR had never claimed that all the services chiefs also did not see any conspiracy.

Asad Umar admits ISI DG told NSC he ‘sees no conspiracy’

LAHORE: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said Wednesday that the ISI DG had told the NSC meeting he did not see a conspiracy against the government. He, however, said the DG did not produce any...
Why Dy. Speaker National Assembly citing this meeting declared all of the opposition members as GHADDARS??
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Apr 27, 2010
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Related Stories​



Don't twist his words, it's the same old no Sazish but Mudakhlat narrative.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Those who are in government, they have more than 172 members in National Assembly, Imran Khan lost the confidence of more than 172 members of National Assembly. Simple.

VONC is a constitutional way to remove PM, how this is sazish ??
Simple ? Wo sindh house main kya bik raha tha ?

Mehngai ki waga se pti members baghi hoy thy na ? Ab to wo khud kashi ker lety .

20crore ka aik aik bika ye sazish thi
 
Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
No letter, no Donald Lu, no interference, no Pakistani ambassador, no NSC meeting minutes, no Russian trip, no threat in the letter, no NCV, no prison vans, no MNAs were being bought in Sindh house, no meetings with dissidents and PDM took place in US consulate, no courts opened in late hours, Bajwa did not make a u-turn and condemn Russia. Nothing of that sort happened.

PTI government is still intact and Imran Khan is getting the usual slack of high inflation and being a u-turner.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
Imran Khan said:
Simple ? Wo sindh house main kya bik raha tha ?

Mehngai ki waga se pti members baghi hoy thy na ? Ab to wo khud kashi ker lety .

20crore ka aik aik bika ye sazish thi
They were living in Sindh House because government was attacking on their lodges in Parliament.
They didn't vote for Shehbaz Sharif. Prove 20 crore in court and get jailed them.

Opposition in uproar after Islamabad police storm Parliament Lodges, arrest 19 including JUI-F MNAs

Operation launched after JUI-F's Ansarul Islam force entered the lodges; Rashid says those arrested were from a "private militia".
AZ1 said:
tou russia se oil kyn nahi letay?

ہم ملکی اثاثوں کو بیچ کر رقم اکٹھی کریں گے: وزیر خزانہ مفتاح اسماعیل

baat khatm lol
We can't buy oil from Russia because of sanctions.

کراچی میں روسی قونصل جنرل آندرے وکٹرووچ فیڈروف نے کہا ہے کہ غیرقانونی مغربی پابندیوں کا حل نکالا جائے تو روس اور پاکستان کے درمیان معاشی تعاون بڑھ سکتا ہے۔​

پابندیوں کا حل نکالا جائے تو روس اور پاکستان میں معاشی تعاون بڑھ سکتا ہے: روسی قونصل جنرل

کراچی میں روسی قونصل جنرل آندرے وکٹرووچ فیڈروف نے کہا ’سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کے دورہ روس میں بھی تجارت سمیت دیگر امور پر تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا تھا تاہم تیل کی خریداری کے معاہدے کی تفصیل یا پاکستانی وزرا کے روس سے تجارتی رابطے کی تفصیلات کا انہیں علم نہیں۔ البتہ یہ معاملات زیر غور ضرور رہے ہیں۔‘
Privatisation of Mulki Asasy is always part of every budget. This was part of PTI Manifesto too.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
They were living in Sindh House because government was attacking on their lodges in Parliament.
They didn't vote for Shehbaz Sharif. Prove 20 crore in court and get jailed them.

www.dawn.com

Opposition in uproar after Islamabad police storm Parliament Lodges, arrest 19 including JUI-F MNAs

Operation launched after JUI-F's Ansarul Islam force entered the lodges; Rashid says those arrested were from a "private militia".
www.dawn.com
No one going to buy ur crap man.

Inflation is very high and these chillar thread wouldnt help pmln face saving.

World has seen why and what pmln is.

So you can keep defending due to benefits u getting from pmln or by xyz means but dont think other are fools like you.
 
shayyman

shayyman

Feb 6, 2022
Do you have comprehension problem? He is clearly saying the point of view of DSISPR that was stated in on media and NSC. Where did he say that he is himself saying this?

This whole thing is about "when you can't convince them, confuse them".
We know how this game is played.

Bottom line: Make the report public then that has proof of it. So everyone will be satisfied.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
They were living in Sindh House because government was attacking on their lodges in Parliament.
They didn't vote for Shehbaz Sharif. Prove 20 crore in court and get jailed them.

www.dawn.com

Opposition in uproar after Islamabad police storm Parliament Lodges, arrest 19 including JUI-F MNAs

Operation launched after JUI-F's Ansarul Islam force entered the lodges; Rashid says those arrested were from a "private militia".
www.dawn.com



We can't buy oil from Russia because of sanctions.

کراچی میں روسی قونصل جنرل آندرے وکٹرووچ فیڈروف نے کہا ہے کہ غیرقانونی مغربی پابندیوں کا حل نکالا جائے تو روس اور پاکستان کے درمیان معاشی تعاون بڑھ سکتا ہے۔​

www.urdunews.com

پابندیوں کا حل نکالا جائے تو روس اور پاکستان میں معاشی تعاون بڑھ سکتا ہے: روسی قونصل جنرل

کراچی میں روسی قونصل جنرل آندرے وکٹرووچ فیڈروف نے کہا ’سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کے دورہ روس میں بھی تجارت سمیت دیگر امور پر تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا تھا تاہم تیل کی خریداری کے معاہدے کی تفصیل یا پاکستانی وزرا کے روس سے تجارتی رابطے کی تفصیلات کا انہیں علم نہیں۔ البتہ یہ معاملات زیر غور ضرور رہے ہیں۔‘
www.urdunews.com www.urdunews.com

Privatisation of Mulki Asasy is always part of every budget. This was part of PTI Manifesto too.
Ya to ap bachy hain ya main ?
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
shayyman said:
Do you have comprehension problem? He is clearly saying the point of view of DSISPR that was stated in on media and NSC. Where did he say that he is himself saying this?

This whole thing is about "when you can't convince them, confuse them".
We know how this game is played.

Bottom line: Make the report public then that has proof of it. So everyone will be satisfied.
ISI should make its findings public?? Why? Just to soothe ego of a spoiled brat, and what is the guarantee he would accept those findings too??

AZ1 said:
No one going to buy ur crap man.

Inflation is very high and these chillar thread wouldnt help pmln face saving.

World has seen why and what pmln is.

So you can keep defending due to benefits u getting from pmln or by xyz means but dont think other are fools like you.
For inflation:
بس چھ مہینے

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519577301062766592
 
shayyman

shayyman

Feb 6, 2022
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
ISI should make its findings public?? Why? Just to soothe ego of a spoiled brat, and what is the guarantee he would accept those findings too??



For inflation:
بس چھ مہینے

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519577301062766592
See that's the problem. The ego is in people like you. Everyone has an ego problem in this country from down to up - and ego comes when there's something to hide. You people don't even know how things are proven in a court of law and you want to stand on high ground. You don't work with guarantees in courts. You work with proofs and evidence. Why was ISI doing investigation in Panama papers and submitting reports in JIT?
 

