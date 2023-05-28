What's new

Asad Toor Summarizes the May 9 Plans by Imran Khan

Recently discovered this blogger. The video below summarizes what was planned by Imran Khan and corroborates what Imran's erstwhile supporters like Irshad Bhatti are saying: Imran's path back to power was through manipulating the officers in Pakistani military to his advantage. A few points in the video:
1) Imran thought the events of May 9 would be successful because, in the officers' class in Pakistani military, there is overwhelming support for Imran. [It is shocking description of the planned events for May 9! Almost like the coup against Erdogan!!]
2) Gen. Faiz was one of Imran's main supporter in the military but now he may get a Court Martial due to corruption.
3) But Gen. Faiz's corruption is nothing new. Military topbrass has been amassing wealth in far larger amount than the politicians. [Here Asad Toor may have gone too far by naming top Generals--beware!!]
4) There is enough evidence against Imran to try him in a military court with options include exile to the UK (Arab countries are not taking him) or a death sentence (but even the military doesn't have the stomach to execute a PM who is 'Punjabi').

 
For you ... documented prove ....lolllllllll ..... forget democracy in Pakistan...one hell of messed up country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662798673607008256

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662850072789352448
 
Ya logon ko sharam nahi atee? Posting nonsense like this for self promotion on social media? Koi deen iman nahi hain in logon ka?

أَسْتَغْفِرُ ٱللَّٰهَ

The whole world can see the level of coercion being used against a few people in Pakistan right now. I know some here will say "kuch be nahi ho ga" "water under the bridge", these are the musings of madmen.
 
Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's music will be much better time pass then watching random lafafa, of-course this suggestion is not for Patwaris because in that case you found right channel.
 
He has all reasons to oppose Faiz Hameed....lollll
 
What are those pics about?
As I said in the OP, I barely know Asad Toor. But what he is saying about Imran's path back to power then it's very scary. I have never heard of a plan to divide the Pakistani military on such a scale until now. I have seen some pro-Imran members on PDF wishing a revolt by the PA officers to support Imran.
 

