Asad Toor Summarizes the May 9 Plans by Imran Khan

Recently discovered this blogger. The video below summarizes what was planned by Imran Khan and corroborates what Imran's erstwhile supporters like Irshad Bhatti are saying: Imran's path back to power was through manipulating the officers in Pakistani military to his advantage. A few points in the video:1) Imran thought the events of May 9 would be successful because, in the officers' class in Pakistani military, there is overwhelming support for Imran. [It is shocking description of the planned events for May 9! Almost like the coup against Erdogan!!]2) Gen. Faiz was one of Imran's main supporter in the military but now he may get a Court Martial due to corruption.3) But Gen. Faiz's corruption is nothing new. Military topbrass has been amassing wealth in far larger amount than the politicians. [Here Asad Toor may have gone too far by naming top Generals--beware!!]4) There is enough evidence against Imran to try him in a military court with options include exile to the UK (Arab countries are not taking him) or a death sentence (but even the military doesn't have the stomach to execute a PM who is 'Punjabi').