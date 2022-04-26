Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary: sources​

The source is Geo or other N league media so I highly doubt this news, if in case it is true and there is some misuse of power or some form of corruption than Imran Khan has zero tolerance and will act against any such individuals, like he did against Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, who after the actions of Imran Khan were welcomed by the corrupt N league, if anyone else is also involved in any form of corruption, N league will also accept and welcome them.