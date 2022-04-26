What's new

Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary: sources

ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,489
1
2,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary: sources​

More than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by the former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency​


By Asif Bashir Chaudhry
April 26, 2022



ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had appointed a 72-year-old person on a hefty monthly salary of Rs1.9 million, Geo News reported quoting sources.

On Monday, more details related to the appointments and promotions made in the National Assembly by former speaker Asad Qaiser surfaced.
The sources said Abdul Latif Yousafzai was given MP-1 scale and made adviser to the National Assembly on legal matters. Geo News has got the details of Abdul Latif Yousafzai’s appointment, salary and other perks.
Abdul Latif Yousafzai was recruited on the monthly salary of Rs1.9 million and was given other perks. Besides, despite presence of advisers, the National Assembly Secretariat had hired the services of private lawyers.
During the budget session, after the payment of honorarium, the adviser was given the salary of Rs3 million and one year was extended in his service, recruited for two years in 2019.
It is pertinent to mention that more than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency.

www.thenews.com.pk

'Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary'

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had appointed a 72-year-old person on a hefty monthly salary of Rs1.9 million, Geo News reported quoting sources.On Monday, more details...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
5,305
71
10,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SD 10 said:
Bad .... bad .... bad..... PTI needs to learn in some areas ... get rid of black sheep's!
Click to expand...
Very easy, just tell the court that all the unconstitutional steps were taken by Asad Qaiser all by himself.... Koi baat nahin, IK has a history of throwing his loyalists & friends under the bus when needed. Many such examples... Fauzia Kasuri, Akbar S. Babar, & many others....

Riz said:
Source is Geo news ..........lol even PDM supporters stopped watching Geo TV
Click to expand...
Yes. Attack the messenger, by all means.

Oh, see another conspiracy:
www.thenews.com.pk

Appointments, promotions in NA Secretariat against rules

ISLAMABAD: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser allegedly recruited and promoted employees against the rules and regulations in the Parliament Secretariat during his tenure.The sources said...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

AlbastiLeGrand said:
My dad earns double that.
Rich British person moment
Click to expand...
No. Chu**a moment.
 
M

Mahmood-ur-Rehman

FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2016
780
1
559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ejaz007 said:

Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary: sources​

More than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by the former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency​


By Asif Bashir Chaudhry
April 26, 2022



ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had appointed a 72-year-old person on a hefty monthly salary of Rs1.9 million, Geo News reported quoting sources.

On Monday, more details related to the appointments and promotions made in the National Assembly by former speaker Asad Qaiser surfaced.
The sources said Abdul Latif Yousafzai was given MP-1 scale and made adviser to the National Assembly on legal matters. Geo News has got the details of Abdul Latif Yousafzai’s appointment, salary and other perks.
Abdul Latif Yousafzai was recruited on the monthly salary of Rs1.9 million and was given other perks. Besides, despite presence of advisers, the National Assembly Secretariat had hired the services of private lawyers.
During the budget session, after the payment of honorarium, the adviser was given the salary of Rs3 million and one year was extended in his service, recruited for two years in 2019.
It is pertinent to mention that more than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency.

www.thenews.com.pk

'Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary'

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had appointed a 72-year-old person on a hefty monthly salary of Rs1.9 million, Geo News reported quoting sources.On Monday, more details...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
We are against any extensions weather military or civilian No one is inevitable
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,312
2
22,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
Source is Geo news ..........lol even PDM supporters stopped watching Geo TV
Click to expand...
1109201193-1.gif
i
 
T

Thinker3

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2022
348
0
576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The source is Geo or other N league media so I highly doubt this news, if in case it is true and there is some misuse of power or some form of corruption than Imran Khan has zero tolerance and will act against any such individuals, like he did against Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, who after the actions of Imran Khan were welcomed by the corrupt N league, if anyone else is also involved in any form of corruption, N league will also accept and welcome them.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,326
44
23,952
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If there is a case, prosecute him and take him to court.

Chak Bamu said:
Nope, no corruption here. All are sadiq & ameen.

Corruption happens only when the person doing it is not from PTI.
Click to expand...

Take him to court and convict him if he's done anything wrong.

You won't see any PTI people protesting or calling for NRO.

That is reserved for pipliyas and noonie toons.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,946
-2
8,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chak Bamu said:
Nope, no corruption here. All are sadiq & ameen.

Corruption happens only when the person doing it is not from PTI.
Click to expand...
dont start your crocodile tears here. take this guy to court if all true, should I remind you that its your own govt now.

All I see is cry by pmln and not single case going in court why? because all they do is buy lifafa media and spread lies shameful act.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No-confidence motion: NA Speaker issues production orders for MNA Ali Wazir
Replies
2
Views
207
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Finance Division shares details of SBP governor's salary, perks after senator's inquiry
2
Replies
26
Views
709
blueazure
blueazure
ASKardar
US BASES IN PAKISTAN: TOP POLITICAL, MILITARY BRASS TO SIT TOGETHER ON JULY 01
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
6K
khanmubashir
khanmubashir
ghazi52
PTI's Ayub Afridi resigns as senator, appointed PM's adviser on overseas Pakistanis
Replies
0
Views
328
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
PTI lawmakers in AJK Assembly submit no-trust motion against own PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi
Replies
3
Views
286
Edevelop
Edevelop

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom