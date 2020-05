As US-China rivalry heightens, the pandemic could tilt global power in Beijing’s favor

The pandemic will “increase US-China strategic rivalry,” says global political risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

China is likely to use the crisis as an opportunity to raise its profile and expand its influence particularly over countries hard-hit by the pandemic, analysts say.

Furthermore, the economic fallout from the global pandemic will have a “long-lasting” impact on the developed U.S. and European economies, while China will be first to recover, said the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Beijing will use crisis as opportunity to extend global influence