Posted July 23, 2020 8:33 pm Coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 4 million on Thursday, a milestone that was reached at an accelerated pace as cases — and now deaths — surge across the country.Thursday also saw more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours for the third day in a row, as cases overwhelm hospitals in multiple states including California, Florida and Texas.While it took nearly 100 days for the U.S. to reach 1 million confirmed cases back in late April, it only took 16 days for infections to grow from 3 million to 4 million, according to public health data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cases have been rising by an average of over 60,000 daily for nearly two weeks now. That translates to roughly 2,600 per hour nationwide, the highest rate in the world.Data shows more than 144,000 Americans have now died from the virus to date. That number is still expected to rise Thursday as more states report, despite the day’s total already reaching 1,044 fatalities by the early evening.Even though deaths are rising in the United States for a second week in a row, they remain well below levels seen in April, when 2,000 people a day on average died from the virus.Outside experts along with researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say both the true case total and death toll may be up to 10 times higher than the official data shows, due to shortages in testing during the early stages of the pandemic.