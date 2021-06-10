As trade with China grows despite tensions, Modi’s ‘self-reliant India’ dream fades

Despite military tensions, a pandemic and calls for a boycott of Chinese goods, two-way trade has grown by over five per cent, with China leapfrogging the US as India’s largest trade partner

That puts a question mark over Narendra Modi’s campaign for self-reliance in manufacturing, with some experts warning it’s a ‘fallacy’ to believe China’s role can be easily replaced

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for self-reliance from China. Photo: AFPProtesters in India burn an effigy of the Chinese President Xi Jinping during an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata following tensions at their Himalayan border. Photo: AFP