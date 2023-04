doorstar said: wonder if the dumb ruskies know about qwaad



once you are in a defense pact with amreeka you can't have an independent foreign policy without facing adverse consequences Click to expand...

renhai said: India should send expeditionary forces to help Russia invade Ukraine. Click to expand...

Quad is an anti China alliance, it's an passive alliance right now mostly due to India not actively working with the US.We do have an independent foreign policy, US is newfound ally but Russia is a historically friendly nation.NoWe can trade with them and buy their arms but India's foreign policy clearly dictates against joining foreign wars.Sri Lankan civil war a lesson for us.