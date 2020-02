At least 19 million people in the U.S. have experienced flu illnesses this season, the CDC saysAmericans’ concerns over the new coronavirus have spawned a public-health emergency declaration, a controversial travel ban and quarantine, and China-bound flight suspensions . But the better-known flu virus is a far greater threat to Americans’ health right now, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest.The deadly new coronavirus, first detected late last year in Wuhan, China, had killed at least 563 people and infected at least 28,018 people in China as of Thursday, according to the country’s National Health Commission . There were 191 cases in 24 countries outside of China as of Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, including one death.