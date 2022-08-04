As the US stokes geopolitical flames with Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, China must be the bigger person

While on the US side, the timing of the trip suggests an attempt to distract voters from troubles at home, for Beijing it comes as a provocation amid already-high tensions

The temptation for Beijing will be to speed up cross-strait unification, but the world needs at least one global power to show restraint

Illustration: Craig Stephens

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre), walks with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) as she arrives with a US delegation in Taipei on August 2. Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

A screen shows footage of People’s Liberation Army ships during an evening news programme in Beijing on August 2. Photo: Reuters