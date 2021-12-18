beijingwalker
As the EU prepares to snub the US in the China dispute, Emmanuel Macron is leading the charge against Biden
Emmanuel Macron is leading the EU against Biden, as the bloc prepares to snub the US in the China dispute.
EMMANUEL MACRON is leading the EU into a diplomatic row with the United States over China’s boycott of the Winter Olympics.
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would rather work with the International Olympic Committee to protect athletes all over the world than participate in symbolic boycotts of the China games.
“We must not politicize (the Olympics),” Mr Macron said.
“I prefer to do things that have a positive impact on the international stage, as I do with everything else.”
The United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom are among the Western countries that have announced that they will not send officials to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in order to send a message to China about its human rights record.
The EU’s foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels today to discuss the issue, but they are unlikely to agree to follow the US’ lead.
“We’re not rushing into it,” one EU diplomat told Politico.
“I don’t think people are rushing to support the US position.”
China said on Thursday that it is unconcerned about a “domino effect” of diplomatic boycotts after Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada joined the United States in refusing to send officials to the Olympics.
Because of China’s “atrocities” in the western region of Xinjiang, the United States was the first to announce a boycott, announcing on Monday that its government officials would not attend the February 4-20 Games.
“I don’t see any need to be concerned about any domino effect,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a daily press conference when asked about the possibility of more boycotts.
“On the contrary, the Beijing Winter Olympics have received widespread support from around the world.”
The US and its allies’ diplomatic boycotts come after a sharp deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington, which began under former US President Donald Trump.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has continued to put pressure on China on a number of issues, including human rights and China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Wang noted that the United Nations on December 2 adopted a resolution calling for an “Olympic Truce” during the Beijing Games, which was co-sponsored by more than 170 of the 193 member states.
According to him, “quite a few” foreign leaders and members of royal families had signed up to attend.
Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, is the only leader of a.
