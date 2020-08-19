As Shaheen Bagh Activists Join BJP, Arvind Kejriwal's Party Alleges Plot

Shaheen Bagh protest was a key issue for the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. The party repeatedly alleged that AAP was hand-in-glove with the protesters and was appeasing the minority community.

The list of people who joined the BJP on Sunday, includes social worker Shahzad Ali, gynecologist Dr Mehreen and former AAP worker Tabassum Hussain, who were among the well-known faces at Shaheen Bagh.