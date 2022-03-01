As Russia’s isolation grows, China hints at limits of friendship

Now don't be breaking my heart, I only have got a problem with the fascist Modi and also as soon as IOK is returned to the Pakistan, will have a cup of tea and samosa in the Delhi market. My colleagues keeps on telling me its going to be a long wait but am a patient man, at the mean time they keep on getting me Haldi Ram sweets to get their promotions. Am a reasonable man easy to please, just vote out this Hindu terrorist so we can sit down across the table for the IOK return date to the Pakistan.India is a supa power, QUAD member, UNSC member at the moment, US strategic partner and list is endless. Beaten China in the Galwan valley in the arm wrestling, done a surgical strike not long ago at the Pakistan soil killing a poor crow, so we all care.