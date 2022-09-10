As opposition compares Hindu India to Nazi Germany, Harsh Gupta hits back at Shashi Tharoor

-=virus=- said: Addressing the religious intolerance, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan & Shashi Tharoor debate Islamic radicalization at the 'BT India At 100 Economy Summit'. Also, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan Quotes Karl Popper & says, "Stop tolerating the intolerant". Click to expand...

Opposition of Hindu Rashtra are hinting that Hindu India is not having spiritual Soul similar like Nazi Germany aka Saxon Pagans. Come on, An Ancient Civilisation with Religion and Holy Scriptures cant be compare with Pagans from anywhere.Nazi Germany was fighting war to Liberate Occupied Lands from Polska Thrace but was completely devastated by Western Military Powers, namely Britain, America and Polska.Union of India - Establishment Authority are even fighting Liberation War of Hindu Rashtra - Ancient Territory but nowhere Hindu Civilisation can be compared with Any Pagan Country.Enemy Bloc Propaganda has been already stopped , Don't give any platform to any Enemy Policies.Are you serious ??? For Fighting War against China, Pakistan, Iran, Dushanbe Federation, America and Britain. Indian National Army do have huge numbers of Deen e Islam - Followers and complete Military Assistance with Arab Countries !!!Can Sedition Charges be placed on certain individuals who are working to damage Indian Armed Forces - National Army Preparations ???