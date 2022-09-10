What's new

As opposition compares Hindu India to Nazi Germany, Harsh Gupta hits back at Shashi Tharoor

As opposition compares Hindu India to Nazi Germany, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan gives it back to Shashi Tharoor in a debate. Addressing the religious intolerance, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan & Shashi Tharoor debate Islamic radicalization at the 'BT India At 100 Economy Summit'. Also, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan Quotes Karl Popper & says, "Stop tolerating the intolerant".

 
Nazi Germany had decent living standards, was civilised, and on top of that its society produced intelligent people, unlike India. Comparing Nazis to Hindus is an insult, at least the Nazis were kinda cool and had some positive qualities.
 
Zornix said:
Nazi Germany had decent living standards, was civilised, and on top of that its society produced intelligent people, unlike India. Comparing Nazis to Hindus is an insult, at least the Nazis were kinda cool and had some positive qualities.
Decent living standard like a completely destroyed country till Shitler died? Lmao.
 
Congress just for scoring some political brownie points are ready to denigrate the country without a second thought, and then they wonder why do they keep on loosing elections.

Zornix said:
Nazis were kinda cool and had some positive qualities.
Seriously? I know you guys hate Jews but calling Nazis cool is...

Zornix said:
Nazis were kinda cool and had some positive qualities.
Seriously? I know you guys hate Jews but calling Nazis cool is...
 
-=virus=- said:
As opposition compares Hindu India to Nazi Germany, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan gives it back to Shashi Tharoor in a debate.
Opposition of Hindu Rashtra are hinting that Hindu India is not having spiritual Soul similar like Nazi Germany aka Saxon Pagans. Come on, An Ancient Civilisation with Religion and Holy Scriptures cant be compare with Pagans from anywhere.

Nazi Germany was fighting war to Liberate Occupied Lands from Polska Thrace but was completely devastated by Western Military Powers, namely Britain, America and Polska.

Union of India - Establishment Authority are even fighting Liberation War of Hindu Rashtra - Ancient Territory but nowhere Hindu Civilisation can be compared with Any Pagan Country.

Enemy Bloc Propaganda has been already stopped , Don't give any platform to any Enemy Policies.


-=virus=- said:
Addressing the religious intolerance, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan & Shashi Tharoor debate Islamic radicalization at the 'BT India At 100 Economy Summit'. Also, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan Quotes Karl Popper & says, "Stop tolerating the intolerant".
Are you serious ??? For Fighting War against China, Pakistan, Iran, Dushanbe Federation, America and Britain. Indian National Army do have huge numbers of Deen e Islam - Followers and complete Military Assistance with Arab Countries !!!

Can Sedition Charges be placed on certain individuals who are working to damage Indian Armed Forces - National Army Preparations ???
 
All OBC SC St should ignore these irrelevant debates and search relevant news on social media. All this is just smokescreen to manipulate you
 
INS_Vikrant said:
Seriously? I know you guys hate Jews but calling Nazis cool is...
You mean Yew Pagans, the Policy adopted towards Union of India - Establishment Authority, When Indian Armed Forces have been at War have in real created lot of distrust. When there is distrust what is there to talk about Love and Hate !!!

Nazis were Catholic or Luthern, I mean Followers of Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Atho Lisa; So the Saxons are really not aware who are there enemies ??? Ploska Thrace defeated Saxon Germania with the backing of Western Military Powers. Saxon Germania was saved by Slavonic Tsar Petrograd. Dresdan Bombings and them East Slavonic Saxon Germany !!!
 
SIPRA said:
"Lagay Raho, Munna Bhai"
"Mogambo Khush Hua"
Zornix said:
Nazi Germany had decent living standards, was civilised, and on top of that its society produced intelligent people, unlike India. Comparing Nazis to Hindus is an insult, at least the Nazis were kinda cool and had some positive qualities.
federal reserve bank and american corporations including brit banks built nazi germany into great super power otherwise it be another india. cant ave world war if third world nation is to fight a number of first world countries in a war to drive out jews to palestine well planned by uncle Rothschild. do you know grandady bush as kid would go into tesla room and steal his work and hitler agent stole teslas work and killed him.

references:
1. major jordan diary - built up soviet into super power
2. western technology and soviet economic development
3 best money can buy
4. eustace mullins the author his books expose this.

-=virus=- said:
View attachment 877752
View attachment 877753
queen mungambo kush hui, kahnoor
 
Black Tornado said:
Decent living standard like a completely destroyed country till Shitler died? Lmao.
Yes, Hitler managed to run a decent and functioning society and economy before the war. Ironically, Germany went to shit after Hitler killed himself and not the other way around, not that I like the guy.
-=virus=- said:
Probably a fan of what they did to the Jews.. sadly there are a few on this forum.
Only a few? you are so wrong
 

