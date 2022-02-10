As Officials Look Away, Hate Speech in India Nears Dangerous Levels

Meengla said: The OP NY Times article was a front page story yesterday with lots of anti-India comments. NY Times is perhaps the most influential news outlet in the world and its repeated Modi's India bashings must be a big headache for the Indian lobby in the West. Click to expand...

Pakistani Liberals are often apologists or appeasers of the Hindutva. The collective approach of appeasement by silenced Muslim Liberal (media) across the world has emboldened the Hindutva in their pogroms against Muslims.

You know the worst part is that West or world powers have always looked away be it Saddam's war crime, Bosnian massacres or any such event and only cared for their business until it became very late.It is going to be same in case of India, we have seen that Gujrat massacre happened and since other than symbolic actions nothing changed which resulted in Delhi riots where muslims were killed.The liberal voice in India is fast shrinking and despite being the biggest democracy in the world, journalist voices are being silenced literally and figuratively. You can see the level of extremism that even the military veterans are sometimes called Agents and traitors by bhakts.Which liberal precisely?