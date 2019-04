Lol, Iran is not here nor there.



Iran didn't build its military capability to the extent it can genuinely threaten U.S and its allies in the wider region (Europe).



And Iran still got f*cked by U.S with all the sanctions and volatility. Iranian economy is still struggling like anything.



Iran armed with powerful nuclear weapons with long-range missiles would be in a much better position to negotiate with the U.S today. But Iran's military is not very capable and U.S knows this. Hence, U.S has not only stopped Iranian military expansion but now is also going for regime change via economic sanctions and geopolitical maneuvering.

Click to expand...