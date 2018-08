I don't think so he said it is permissible... he said according to Hanafi (& one other) it is not permissible.. even (according to some) it is allowed when woman is agreed with (everyone has fantasies).. penis is just another lump of protein like muscle.. kissing it is no issue but as he says it's in a grey zone...



In my opinion you are showing anger bcz of general opinion about maulvis.

Click to expand...