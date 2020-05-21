As much as covid-19 killed, WW3 will kill far more people

Keep in mind more than 90 percent of deaths in war are due to diseases as public health takes a hit. With that being said, although covid-19 killed millions of people in the span of only a year, WW3 would probably kill 10 times that many, if not more. With the absent of public health during war, all sorts of diseases thrive, bacteria, fungi, viruses,especially now with such a densely populated planet which makes social distancing difficult if not impossible, and much warmer planet due to man made global warming which enables microbes to thrive much better than say during WW1 and WW2.