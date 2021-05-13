What's new

As much as $365 billion wiped off cryptocurrency market after Tesla stops car purchases with bitcoin

As much as $365 billion wiped off cryptocurrency market after Tesla stops car purchases with bitcoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tesla would suspend car purchases using bitcoin, wiping off billions of dollars of value from the cryptocurrency market.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle maker would suspend car purchases using bitcoin, citing environmental concerns.
  • As much as $365.85 billion was wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market though it did pare some losses. Bitcoin, ether and XRP were all sharply lower.
  • Musk said Tesla will not be selling any bitcoin and intends to use it for transactions “as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.”
 
Alon bc making joke of small time investors.
He is committing price manipulation here clearly.
My 50 dollars investment is now go down to 44 dollars after his shenanigans.thanks God i didn't increase my investment which I thinking because before his tweets i was in profit.
Many people lose huge sum of life savings.
 
