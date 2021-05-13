Hamartia Antidote
As much as $365 billion wiped off cryptocurrency market after Tesla stops car purchases with bitcoin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tesla would suspend car purchases using bitcoin, wiping off billions of dollars of value from the cryptocurrency market.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle maker would suspend car purchases using bitcoin, citing environmental concerns.
- As much as $365.85 billion was wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market though it did pare some losses. Bitcoin, ether and XRP were all sharply lower.
- Musk said Tesla will not be selling any bitcoin and intends to use it for transactions “as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.”