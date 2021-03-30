What's new

As long as propagandists like this exist, kiss goodbye to any progress in BD Pak relations

Stalinist Purge necessary for BD.

The armed forces BA and BN are least affected (don't know about BAF). An interesting point I noticed is that our military has always kept good relation with chinese through procurement,training etc. The chinese are playing the long game , investing in infrastructure and arming our military (the only thing that can challenge bal).
If military were to take power any time , it could be leaning towards china. My thoughts.
 
The armed forces BA and BN are least affected (don't know about BAF). An interesting point I noticed is that our military has always kept good relation with chinese through procurement,training etc. The chinese are playing the long game , investing in infrastructure and arming our military (the only thing that can challenge bal).
If military were to take power any time , it could be leaning towards china. My thoughts.
Army is taken over by em.... gone case...
Navy is the least effected... they keep their head down and away from politics and does their duty...
 
Army has to keep mouth shut because of past incidents. To the outside world, it looks like they are kept on a leash , but its only because they get the benefits of being in power without being in power. Nobody can ride the tiger. ( Suu Kyi)
Maybe shouldn't have used the stalin analogy , because of his decisions in Ukraine. Apologise for that ,i simply wanted to get my point across
 
BALs control over BA is tenuous to say the least. Everyone wants economic progress and that is only possible if there is stability.

I do not like what BAL has done to democracy in the country but if economy is growing then i can live without democracy if i am honest with you.

BA is offcourse china centric but is also west centric. Its a fine line given indian alighnment with the west against china.

Main thing aquire capability progressively and quietly..... no need to talk big if you carry a big stick. However rohingya debacle does call into question BA overall capability and morale...
 
Give him some credit for sporting one of the finest toupees available, from Paris no less.....I think the Hasina a$$-kissing has improved the budget allocation for his Toupees.

And what the hell is he talking about "NAGEE" Germany. If PA was acting like NAGEE, his fat overfed a$$ would be toast, with a bullet in the head.
 
Aziz is 100% RAW agent and before he leaves he will groom another RAW agent successor.

I am sorry but eventually in less than a decade, BA will be sporting garbage Indian arms and missiles....this is the price we have to pay if we put up with BAL. Je bhabei hok, Indiar strong-arming bondho kora chhara goti nai. Being wealthy and servile is not an ideal place to be.
 
