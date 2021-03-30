As long as propagandists like this exist, kiss goodbye to any progress in BD Pak relations

Michael Corleone
Lmao I hope no one gives you flake for this sylhetiUnfortunately these idiots are a relative of mine.....not a brain cell between the lot of them....
Stalinist Purge necessary for BD.
The armed forces BA and BN are least affected (don't know about BAF). An interesting point I noticed is that our military has always kept good relation with chinese through procurement,training etc. The chinese are playing the long game , investing in infrastructure and arming our military (the only thing that can challenge bal).
If military were to take power any time , it could be leaning towards china. My thoughts.
Navy is the least effected... they keep their head down and away from politics and does their duty...
BALs control over BA is tenuous to say the least. Everyone wants economic progress and that is only possible if there is stability.Stalinist Purge necessary for BD.
BAF had their balls cut in the 79 coup they’re gone case...And with BAF, there is nothing to take over.
I do not like what BAL has done to democracy in the country but if economy is growing then i can live without democracy if i am honest with you.
BA is offcourse china centric but is also west centric. Its a fine line given indian alighnment with the west against china.
Main thing aquire capability progressively and quietly..... no need to talk big if you carry a big stick. However rohingya debacle does call into question BA overall capability and morale...
