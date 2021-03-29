As long as bastards like this exist, kiss goodbye to any progress in bd pak relations

Michael Corleone
Oct 27, 2014
Lmao I hope no one gives you flake for this sylhetiUnfortunately these idiots are a relative of mine.....not a brain cell between the lot of them....
They really are as my dad would say right cheese!!!!Lmao I hope no one gives you flake for this sylheti
Stalinist Purge necessary for BD.
Army is taken over by em.... gone case...Stalinist Purge necessary for BD.
The armed forces BA and BN are least affected (don't know about BAF). An interesting point I noticed is that our military has always kept good relation with chinese through procurement,training etc. The chinese are playing the long game , investing in infrastructure and arming our military (the only thing that can challenge bal).
If military were to take power any time , it could be leaning towards china. My thoughts.