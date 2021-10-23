As Iran approaches nuclear threshhold, US is running out of leverage

nahtanbob said: nuclear Iran will negate the only advantage of nuclear Pakistan Click to expand...

Iran is already a nuclear armed state technically. It has enough enriched fissile material for several warheads and sophisticated delivery means. That is the primary reason the US and its little barking Zionist poodle were militarily not game to take on Iran. If they had Iran would have openly tested a nuclear weapon. Now it is too late as the Italian Ambassador has astutely observed, the regional and global power balance has shifted to Eurasia with China at the helm. Sanctions are self-defeating mechanism in the multi-polar world and hurt the deadbeat US economy more. Iran is a very rich country and a huge market with 84 million educated consumers, who have a wide choice of trading options. Even tiny isolated Cuba with barely 10 million people 90 miles off the coast of Florida did not buckle after 60 years of "sanctions", let alone Iran sitting on the global strategic power fault lines and the original Silk Route.