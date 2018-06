We still have a big foot print of colonial legacy education. Discarding of the same has begun in many places in India. Once this process starts and we start getting new generation out of it, we shall excel like anything. We must focus on Indianization of our education. We know how to engineer a human being. We unfortunately lost so many things in colonial era. This is a correction time. If we take appropriate steps, we can nurture a generation which can not only give excellent leadership but give a totally new direction and human touch to business to solve many modern time problems.

Unfortunately , in India, we have discarded so many scientific things believing it just a superstitious or unscientific. What we need to do is to strengthen our culture and our value system which has a potential to generate genius human beings. Look at background of most of highly successful people of India. Most of them have a very traditional background and many of them comes from Brahmin family or from Brahmin culture.

This is such a talent which grows in family without any formal instruction or education as a value system which in India is called "Sanskar". We need to strengthen it and Indianize our education and we shall continue to get genius generation. Our culture has a potential to make yogis who can work selflessly for a goal of betterment of human being which can make grass root change in the bottom of social pyramid.

I am very happy that some excellent school has started in India to produce new generation. There are some schools in remote corner of India whose sixth standard students can outmatch a 10th standard students in Maths and in languages. We have the school where student studies for 3 years without a single day leave for 18 hour a day. When this generation will come in main stray , I am sure that there will none in this world which will be able to match them in their performance. India is rising and world is all set to see a miracle.

