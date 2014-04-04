What's new

As India moves towards apartheid society, Muslims select their own electorate

As Hindutva extremists rampage the country and make it aparthied and congress in cohorts with BJP as it has failed to address the long standing plight from its muslim votebank, they are increaingly leaning towards All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) a new rising muslim party which has secured 5 seats on recently held elections in Bihar. This surprising result is now a hot debated topic in the Indian media where AIMIM is being labelled BJP tool by the congress and other hindutva elements are calling it a second rising of the Jinnah's muslim league.

Not so long ago, Congress members including Rahul gandhi and priyanka gandhi congratulated the supreme court verdict in favour of hindutva fanatics which made controversial decision of allowing constructing ram temple on the former site of the demolished Babri mosque.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1326233101391912961
 
Hinduism is declining in India as a result of lower birth rates than Muslims. Muslims could soon be 30-40% by 2060-2070 which is a huge amount. Pakistan needs to capitalise on this.
 
Well,

I really Admire Owaisi. he is the best thing to happen for Indian Muslims, atleast he doesnt have dual standards like congress/libtards.


At his best when he spoke this SITTING IN PAKISTAN :

 
Majority of indian muslims absolutely hate pakistan and pakistanis. Therefore, I do not care one iota about what goes on with them. As far as I'm concerned they deserve what hindu fanatics are perpetrating on them.
ps. Coward Pakistani establishment, including the current PM needs to do something about sharif badmash, bilawal khusra, and all other traitors who will leave pakistan at the mercy of our evil enemy by weakening and ultimately destroying the army. Just look at what fanatic hindus are doing to muslims and learn a lesson.
 
