As India moves towards apartheid society, Muslims select their own electorate

As Hindutva extremists rampage the country and make it aparthied and congress in cohorts with BJP as it has failed to address the long standing plight from its muslim votebank, they are increaingly leaning towards All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) a new rising muslim party which has secured 5 seats on recently held elections in Bihar. This surprising result is now a hot debated topic in the Indian media where AIMIM is being labelled BJP tool by the congress and other hindutva elements are calling it a second rising of the Jinnah's muslim league.Not so long ago, Congress members including Rahul gandhi and priyanka gandhi congratulated the supreme court verdict in favour of hindutva fanatics which made controversial decision of allowing constructing ram temple on the former site of the demolished Babri mosque.