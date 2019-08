As India is going to receive the first batch of Rafales approximately a month from now, what are the counter options that Pakistan could have?



Specs and BVR options of the JFT-III are yet to come out so wondering if securing an Sqn strength of Block 70s with AIM-120D, somehow, would be enough to counter them.



Although, I highly believe in the quality of the training and competency as a team because otherwise sophisticated systems like Spider SAM or Spice 2000 could only bring down their on jets or destroy a handful Alpine trees in a remote area.



I personally believe that If 100s of SU-30s couldn't save them from embarrassment on 27th Feb, Rafales will neither. But still Its a real threat with its Meteors.

