As in chess: Elbit will develop algorithms for the American army to calculate moves forward

As in chess: Elbit will develop algorithms for the American army to calculate moves forwardElbit's developments in American money are also expected to contribute to the IDF. The goal: to be one step ahead of the enemy in understanding the battlefieldAmi Rohex Dumba | 10/11/2020 Contact authorsharingPhoto by Cpl. Eden Briand, IDF Spokesperson's Unit.Recent publicity reveals that Elbit USA will participate in the development of Command Command Technologies for the US Army under the JADC2 project.According to US publications, the goal of the JADC2 project is to develop technologies for rapid decision-making at both command centers and at the tactical end. As well as, want to develop algorithms for making decisions to the tactical end.According to Elbit's announcement, the United States Air Force has selected Elbit Systems America to handle future mission orders under a Joint Command and Control Contract (JADC2). The purpose of the JADC2 ID / IQ is to develop and operate systems as a uniform force in all areas (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities through multiple integrated platforms. With this choice, Elbit Systems America can bid on related tenders.A recent publication of the airforcemag website under the heading "Expanding human performance through technology: the promise of JADC2", reveals another tap on the poet's intention in developing JADC2. "JADC2 deals with the use of information to control combat space: by connecting systems in each area, U.S. forces want to shorten decision - making cycles vis-à-vis each opponent," the Airforcemag publication writes."Information dominance is not just about connecting sensors to shooters. It also means using those sensors to create a wide-ranging situational awareness and using that to cut the fog of war."Objective: Predicting moves"The part [of JADC2] that I think will change the game in such an amazing way is our ability to use data-based prediction about our decisions for the future," said Air Force Major General Terence O'Shaughnessy. A general who was previously in charge of the U.S. Northern Command "The goal is to help commanders make decisions like in chess, think of two or three downstream moves ... it will give decision makers - at the relevant speed - the ability to make really complex decisions."Whether they are deployed on the ground or in the air, evolving technologies cannot be limited to command centers, the publication argues. Military personnel at the tactical end need advanced computing as well as connectivity to enable JADC2. The publication further argues that it is not enough to have one central command center that makes all the decisions; If he fails, there is no command. Instead, the entire network must be flexible enough to overcome such a loss, with each mission aircraft capable of operating both individually and as part of a crew.The article identifies two essential technology families - visualizations and displays to convey data in more intuitive ways to digest. Artificial intelligence, to create context and help interpret data so that systems offer options and solutions, rather than data for analysis."Just as it took time for drivers to be confident that algorithms could help them navigate highways, pilots will have to learn to rely on algorithmic decision-making to get into their cockpit. Pilots will not give their judgment unless they can confidently see that the system is reliable," the article continues. . "It could be trusting when threats are identified, for example, or determining if another plane is a friend or foe."Combining AI capabilities with JADC2 technologies will pave the way for a team of manned and unmanned systems, as can be seen in the concept of a "loyal wingman" entering the U.S. military. So according to the article.