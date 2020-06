As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’

A phone call to soldier Sunil Kumar’s family at Dighra village at Parsa block in Saran district of Bihar, declaring that their valiant son had perished in a violent clash with the Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night, had led to mourning with a pall of gloom descending in the entire area in the remembrance of the local lad who was loved by all and stood out for his liveliness, as per a report in Hindi daily Hindustan.



The scenes of mourning further deepened by the darkness of night were, however, replaced by relief and a sense of gratefulness with the first light on Thursday as in another phone call from Ladakh, Sunil’s voice, comforting his family with report of his well being, was heard.