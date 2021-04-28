Taimoor Khan
As Covid sweeps India, experts say cases and deaths are going unreported
India, home to the world's worst ongoing coronavirus outbreak, has reported more than 17.6 million cases since the pandemic began last year.
(CNN)India, home to the world's worst ongoing coronavirus outbreak, has reported more than 17.6 million cases since the pandemic began last year.
But the real number, experts fear, could be up to 30 times higher -- meaning more than half a billion cases.
What a country, what an establishment, what a government! So many deaths yet they are more worried about image of India. Grandstanding over death bodies.