What's new

As consensus fails, Indian, Chinese soldiers battle -20°C temperatures

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,198
20
12,686
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1602078847551.png



Temperatures at critical mountain peaks and passes in the Himalayas along the disputed India-China border have dropped to minus 20 Degrees Celsius, presenting a fresh challenge to the thousands of troops deployed on both sides.

Senior military personnel from India and China are expected to meet on October 12 for the seventh time to discuss de-escalation along the unmarked border in eastern Ladakh.


All previous talks, however, have failed, dashing hopes of an early disengagement.

To add to the woes, for more than a month, soldiers are perched on peaks rising to 17000 ft because a turn-around of all troops is yet to happen owing to the arduous terrain and tough logistics.

On August 29, in a sudden stealth operation carried out mostly under the cover of darkness, India occupied critical heights and mountain passes along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso – a glacial lake at 16,000 ft.

“Only food and water are being reached to these points,” said a senior official.

The six-month-long border dispute between nuclear-armed nations is now turning into a test of endurance and logistics as both sides have dug in.

Soldiers holding on the peaks for more than a month include those from the Special Frontier Force (SFF) – a special force comprising Tibetan refugees raised after the India-China war of 1962.

China, too, has deployed troops a few metres away from Indian position on the heights. The SFF troops are holding 13 critical heights which were never held in the 1962 war and do not even have basic shelter.

“No temporary structures have been built at these heights. There are no roads or infrastructure on these heights,” added the official.

China, too, is facing logistical issues in holding corresponding positions.

Even in such a bad situation, the troops are on high alert since the PLA has also deployed soldiers few metres away at some of the critical heights.

There would be no thinning of force at these heights till the time China completely withdraws its troops, said a source.

India and China are engaged in a six-month-long standoff at the LAC.

Despite several levels of dialogue, there hasn’t been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

indianarrative.com

As consensus fails, Indian, Chinese soldiers battle -20°C temperatures

India and China are expected to meet on October 12 for the seventh time to discuss de-escalation along the unmarked border in eastern Ladakh
indianarrative.com indianarrative.com
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,980
4
16,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
To add to the woes, for more than a month, soldiers are perched on peaks rising to 17000 ft because a turn-around of all troops is yet to happen owing to the arduous terrain and tough logistics.


“Only food and water are being reached to these points,” said a senior official.


do not even have basic shelter.




:D:D:D:D … Its only October, Winter is not even there yet.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,772
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders
defence.pk

PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders

格力“光伏战士之家”给-25℃的边疆25℃的温暖 PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders, providing 25℃ indoor temperature all year round. PLA Tibetan garrison smart container barracks, fully operational on solar energy, fully...
defence.pk
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,980
4
16,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
In all respects PLA has far better food, shelter, supply and communication infrastructure than the IA.
Click to expand...
Indians are walking into their cold graves, they are not prepared at all. Indians manning those remote post will either surrender to PLA or freeze to death. India don't even have financial means to sustain the defence of such a large frontier in such hostile conditions.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,198
20
12,686
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Taimoor Khan said:
Indians are walking into their cold graves, they are not prepared at all. Indians manning those remote post will either surrender to PLA or freeze to death. India don't even have financial means to sustain the defence of such a large frontier in such hostile conditions.
Click to expand...
I absolutely agree with you, India has fallen into China's trap. They will win the war and their land without a single bullet being fired.
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
506
1
2,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jackdaws said:
Haha - China is staring at a famine with a major food crisis

thehill.com

Another famine coming? China struggles to meet basic food demands

Flooding, insect infestations and swine flu have diminished domestic production, and hostilities abroad may hinder imports of food.
thehill.com thehill.com

Indians just need to stay put - the Chinese will either retreat or come begging for food.
Click to expand...
An Indian talking about begging? Please look in your own backyard and see you have more starving than the whole of Africa.
If it ever came a battle which depended on supplies food and welfare for soldiers I think 99.9% would sign and back the Chinese. I don’t think the Indians would have ammunition or body bags for more than a 2 day war.
Let’s hope for sanity and no war but if India wants to lead its soldiers to a slaughter then we can’t really stop them.

@masterchief_mirza @Rafi delusional much?
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,198
20
12,686
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Minus 40 Degrees! A Harsh Ladakh Winter Awaits Indian Army at LAC

In the icy high altitude desert of Ladakh, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees below zero, nature, and not the Chinese stationed across them, is the Indian soldiers' biggest enemy.

For a soldier stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), at heights ranging between 14,000 and 18,000 feet, survival is a harsh challenge.

As India prepares for a winter stand-off with China along the LAC, what conditions will the soldiers posted on the front lines face? And what logistical support is needed to keep them well-supplied, healthy and battle-ready?

www.thequint.com

Minus 40 Degrees! A Harsh Ladakh Winter Awaits Indian Army at LAC

For India's soldiers at the LAC, winter at heights between 14,000 - 18,000 feet, will be a tough challenge.
www.thequint.com www.thequint.com
 
SBUS-CXK

SBUS-CXK

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 18, 2016
5,448
-13
7,830
Country
China
Location
China
SBUS-CXK

SBUS-CXK

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 18, 2016
5,448
-13
7,830
Country
China
Location
China
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,372
-24
5,170
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
... The SFF troops are holding 13 critical heights which were never held in the 1962 war and do not even have basic shelter.

“No temporary structures have been built at these heights. There are no roads or infrastructure on these heights,” added the official. ...
Click to expand...
That is so inhumane. Indian soldiers have been left to die.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top