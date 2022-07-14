What's new

As China Raises The Temperature Near Ladakh, India Increases Its Fighter Operations

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,308
16
25,071
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1657823724225.png

Since the Chinese air force has begun an intensive defence drill across the border in Tibet, India has escalated fighter operations in Ladakh, with frontline jets flying more sorties, including night operations.

Sources claim that over the past several days, fighter aircraft from Leh and Thoise air bases have been flying more often, including Rafales and Su-30MKIs, despite the People’s Liberation Army Air Force activating its air defence system and conducting a significant exercise with its combat jets.

There have been incidents of Chinese fighter jets investigating regions near to the contested zones in eastern Ladakh, therefore night flying is being done more frequently on the Indian side. In one occasion, Indian fighter jets retaliated when Chinese fighter jets approached a disputed territory at roughly 4 am in late June.

Since the Chinese fighter jet did not cross the border, the event did not spiral out of control, but India still filed a formal protest in accordance with the established system for border negotiations.

The latest S-400 systems purchased from Russia and domestically made HQ-9 systems are part of the Chinese air defence network across the border, according to sources, and combat jets stationed at facilities facing the Indian border are flying more missions. Additionally, China has relocated a number of its cutting-edge J-20 warplanes to an airbase near the Indian border.

Indian soldiers have been on high alert for any odd action since since the Galwan episode in 2020, when the Chinese army sent a sizable number of ground personnel that were performing a regular exercise to the contested territories in eastern Ladakh.


The Indian Air Force had relocated a number of assets to the Ladakh border during the height of the crisis in 2020 and early 2021, including frontline planes, combat helicopters, and a variety of air defence systems.
defenceaviationpost.com

As China Raises The Temperature Near Ladakh, India Increases Its Fighter Operations

Since the Chinese air force has begun an intensive defence drill across the border in Tibet, India has escalated fighter operations in Ladakh, with frontline jets flying more sorties, including night operations.
defenceaviationpost.com defenceaviationpost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese fighter jet flew very close to eastern Ladakh in June: Report
Replies
13
Views
558
Vapnope
Vapnope
INDIAPOSITIVE
China provokes India again, Chinese aircraft flies close to LAC in Ladakh
2
Replies
15
Views
634
S10
S10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China developing new fighter aircraft base near Ladakh
2 3
Replies
32
Views
3K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India-China Border Dispute: From Ladakh To Northeast, 6 Indian Army Divisions Shifted To Counter PLA's Threat
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Hellfire2006
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Around two dozen Chinese fighter jets carried out exercise opposite Eastern Ladakh as India watched closely
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
5K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom