As America leave Afghanistan, Taliban invite China for investments

They will probably insist on investments not on interest bearing loans, is China prepared for that kind of a deal? Also, the workers will probably have to be mostly Afghan. The Afghans also seem to have learned a thing or two on FDI over the last 40 years.
 
I think we are looking at CPEC extension into Afghanistan. That was always the goal. Also the access to the Afghan rare earth minerals.
 
