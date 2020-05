Appreciate the article, but the angle of intent is wrong.



Neither the world, nor Bangadesh, are going to hell in a handbasket.



People will still buy shoes and clothes, find new ways of trying and finding the right size using online virtual methods. Bangladesh will keep making them.



297 billion reduction is "a 15.2 percent decline as compared to 2019".



15% export decline for Bangladesh (considering the situation) is not good, but not catastrophic either. We will find new things to make and export by diversification (light engineering, kitchen electrics, electronics, pharma).



I have that confidence in the people of Bangladesh. They have seen hard times before, much worse than this, they are unstoppable. They will forge ahead - no matter what.

