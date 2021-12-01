Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Aryan Bloodlines of Ancient Babylon - ROBERT SEPEHR
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
3 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,503
0
9,183
Country
Location
3 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
Azadkashmir
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Ministers celebrating $2.9bn exports but avoid reporting $7.85bn imports, trade deficit at about $5bn in moth of Nov 2021.
Latest: RealNapster
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Jamaat protest Gwadar
Latest: Imran Khan
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Aryan Bloodlines of Ancient Babylon - ROBERT SEPEHR
Latest: Azadkashmir
3 minutes ago
Members Club
Audi Pakistan has imported 48 units of E-Tron GT to Pakistan
Latest: blueazure
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
What would religious leaders do if aliens showed up?
Latest: arjunk
4 minutes ago
Military Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
J
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: JawadKKhan
38 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
J
Concepts / Ideas for the Pakistan Navy
Latest: JawadKKhan
48 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
B
Featured
Pakistan's Shahpar II UAV Unveiled
Latest: Bilal.
58 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
CHARSADDA ON FIRE
Latest: Jungibaaz
Today at 12:41 PM
Pakistan's Internal Security
TTP crying because their absurd demands werent met by Pakistan
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 9:57 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Ministers celebrating $2.9bn exports but avoid reporting $7.85bn imports, trade deficit at about $5bn in moth of Nov 2021.
Latest: RealNapster
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Jamaat protest Gwadar
Latest: Imran Khan
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Audi Pakistan has imported 48 units of E-Tron GT to Pakistan
Latest: blueazure
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Create a New Third Force - to end PPP, PMLN, JUI & 11 PDM corrupt, selfish & foreign agenda parties' 30 years history of destruction of Pakistan state
Latest: fitpOsitive
19 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Jobless father-of-three jumps to death at mall
Latest: LeGenD
25 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
What would religious leaders do if aliens showed up?
Latest: arjunk
4 minutes ago
Military Forum
After Abhinandan's Vir Chakra, Indians Create Galwan Victory Wall
Latest: Azadkashmir
28 minutes ago
Military Forum
Leaked footage shows moment British F35 jet crashes into Mediterranean during HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier take-off
Latest: Bilal9
Today at 2:35 PM
Military Forum
Airbus: Eurodrone project ready for takeoff – as soon as the contract is signed
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 10:54 AM
Air Warfare
UAP, extraterrestrials and the Pentagon's UFO programme
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 6:29 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: FuturePAF
9 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
The 2nd Egypt Defence Exhibition EDEX-2021
Latest: Zarvan
12 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Barbados cuts ties with Queen Elizabeth II, becomes a republic in a dazzling ceremony
Latest: Muhammed45
12 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion works to begin Sunday
Latest: bluesky
26 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Is smart density the way forward for Bangladesh?
Latest: Azadkashmir
30 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom