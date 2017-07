It looks like technical glitch with more news coming in now:

One of the biggest media group of Pakistan, ARY is off-air as of July 05, 2:50 PM. Do anyone know what the reason it?It is not available on cabel network and is not available on PTCL Smart TV either. Is this some ban or something?It is not available on their website either, it shows a "no signal" message. @The Sandman any news anyone?Read more at: