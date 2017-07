ARY Sahulat Say Chalo is a New Competitor to Careem & Uber

For Customers

No peak, off-peak or surge pricing.

Rates are comparable to Careem and Uber for both rickshaws and cars.

Ability to pause a ride if the driver is refueling or changing a flat tire.

Emergency Button in the app for immediate protection from any sort of issue.

All users become ARY E-Sahulat Members after signing up for ARY SSC, allowing for additional discounts.

For Entrepreneurs