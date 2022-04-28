ARY News Journalist Arshad Sharif House Raided by Unknown Men in Plain Clothes: Moeed Pirzada

This is getting worst than dictatorship.
Common Pakistani voices are silenced, their homes raided just because of tweets against foreign funded regime change. And now journalists are not even spared.
ARY News is the only channel, that was covering PTI related events properly, all other channels are anti-Imran khan. And now Arshad Sharif, one of the most credible detective Journalists in Pakistan right now, who works with ARY News, is being harassed and told to stop covering/exposing this regime change operation.
Earlier, ARY news transmission stopped in various parts of Pakistan.
Pemra issued show-cause notice to harrass ARY: https://www.dawn.com/news/1686433
ARY transmission blocked on PTCL IPTV and other cables
Imran Khan highlighting the blatant media censorship in Pakistan by Puppet PDM Government