ARY News Journalist Arshad Sharif House Raided by Unknown Men in Plain Clothes: Moeed Pirzada

Such tactics were wrong when these happened during PTI's govt & they are wrong now under PDM govt.



If this continues unabated we may even see journalists being beaten & abductions as in the case of Matiullah Jan, Asad Ali Toor, etc... I am not talking about Absar Alam yet, who got shot in the abdomen for revealing extent of Establishment's interference in GE2018.



First of all PEMRA should act as necessary. When FIA gets involved then it is too much & is harassment. There might be pressure from Establishment to punish those journalists who are helping anti-Establishment trends.