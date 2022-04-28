What's new

ARY News Journalist Arshad Sharif House Raided by Unknown Men in Plain Clothes: Moeed Pirzada

This is getting worst than dictatorship.

Common Pakistani voices are silenced, their homes raided just because of tweets against foreign funded regime change. And now journalists are not even spared.


ARY News is the only channel, that was covering PTI related events properly, all other channels are anti-Imran khan. And now Arshad Sharif, one of the most credible detective Journalists in Pakistan right now, who works with ARY News, is being harassed and told to stop covering/exposing this regime change operation.

Earlier, ARY news transmission stopped in various parts of Pakistan.

Pemra issued show-cause notice to harrass ARY: https://www.dawn.com/news/1686433

ARY transmission blocked on PTCL IPTV and other cables

ary.jpg


Imran Khan highlighting the blatant media censorship in Pakistan by Puppet PDM Government

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519260759263526912
 
Such tactics were wrong when these happened during PTI's govt & they are wrong now under PDM govt.

If this continues unabated we may even see journalists being beaten & abductions as in the case of Matiullah Jan, Asad Ali Toor, etc... I am not talking about Absar Alam yet, who got shot in the abdomen for revealing extent of Establishment's interference in GE2018.

First of all PEMRA should act as necessary. When FIA gets involved then it is too much & is harassment. There might be pressure from Establishment to punish those journalists who are helping anti-Establishment trends.
 

