ARY Blocked || All Cities

Hey making this thread or all to report on which Cities have the Facist and Imported Government Blocked Ary!!

Except ARY this gov can arm twist every other news channel!!
@muhammadhafeezmalik So much for Freedom ehh?????

Drop down your Cities! along with what are you using! I'll keep them updated after every hour




1 - Islamabad (PTCL Smart T.V)
 
1653406027232.png


He's Live!!

fatman17 said:
Go to Utube for headlines and updates
Click to expand...
Just Counting the amount of Violations of Freedom of Expressions they have just done!!!!
Hamid mir , Muzzamil Shah and countless other "Jarnalists" did alot of Randi Rona for Freedom of Speech , Now their Silent
THE HYPROCRISYYY
 

