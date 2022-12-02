Arunachal Pradesh: Sela Tunnel To Be Ready By February 2023 For All-Weather Connectivity To China Frontier

The construction of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal will be completed by February 2023.The tunnel will cut down travel time to Arunachal's Tawang, which lies on the border with Tibet, by around one hour.Currently, the road to Tawang over the 14,000-foot Sela pass remains closed for three to four months due to adverse weather conditions.The strategic tunnel is a part of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (NH-13) located at 13,800 feet altitude along Bhalukpong-Dirang-Tawang route. It will ensure all-weather connectivity for the Indian Army.The project involves the construction of a 1,555-metre twin tube tunnel and a shorter tunnel of 980 meter, called escape tube, for emergencies.When complete, the Sela tunnel will be the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.According to reports, the tunnel will allow the movement of tanks and Vajra howitzers of the Indian Army.Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in 2019. Excavation work started in January 2021.