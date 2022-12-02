What's new

Arunachal Pradesh: Sela Tunnel To Be Ready By February 2023 For All-Weather Connectivity To China Frontier

W

walterbibikow

FULL MEMBER
Nov 12, 2022
103
0
106
Country
India
Location
India
1670007682871.png

The construction of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal will be completed by February 2023.

The tunnel will cut down travel time to Arunachal's Tawang, which lies on the border with Tibet, by around one hour.

Currently, the road to Tawang over the 14,000-foot Sela pass remains closed for three to four months due to adverse weather conditions.

The strategic tunnel is a part of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (NH-13) located at 13,800 feet altitude along Bhalukpong-Dirang-Tawang route. It will ensure all-weather connectivity for the Indian Army.

The project involves the construction of a 1,555-metre twin tube tunnel and a shorter tunnel of 980 meter, called escape tube, for emergencies.

When complete, the Sela tunnel will be the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

According to reports, the tunnel will allow the movement of tanks and Vajra howitzers of the Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in 2019. Excavation work started in January 2021.
swarajyamag.com

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel To Be Ready By February 2023 For All-Weather Connectivity To China Frontier

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

L
Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to be ready by January 2023 for all-weather road to Tawang
Replies
2
Views
382
SIPRA
SIPRA
W
Modi govt moves with Arunachal Frontier Highway, among India’s ‘toughest’ projects yet, China in mind
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
1K
Hellfire2006
H
K
Final blast for Sela Tunnel conducted in Arunachal Pradesh
Replies
0
Views
316
Khilafat@220
K
A
Mumbai Coastal Road Project Set For Dec 2023 Inauguration, 57% Overall Work Complete As TBM 'Mavala' Excavates 600 m In Second Tunnel
Replies
0
Views
604
avenuepark57
A
P
Udhampur-Srinagar rail project set to be completed by 2023: Govt
Replies
0
Views
374
punch2000
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom