Arunachal Pradesh not part of India: China

Arunachal Pradesh not part of India: China
Beijing heats up rhetoric as Chinese-Indian militaries remain locked in stand-off in far-off Ladakh
Riyaz ul Khaliq |07.09.2020


ANKARA

Upping the ante amid military stand-off in the Himalayan Ladakh region, China on Monday asserted it “never recognized” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh” as a province of India.

Addressing a news conference in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “China has never recognized so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, which is China's south Tibet region,” daily Global Times reported.

Arunachal Pradesh, with a population of nearly 1.8 million, divides China and India in latter’s north-eastern region.

The statement by China comes at a time when the two countries are locked in a serious military stand-off in Ladakh area of disputed Jammu and Kashmir region since this May.

The two countries have been in conflict over the region as China claims sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh which is under effective control of India.

Zhao was responding to alleged missing of five Indians from the region.

A minister in Narendra Modi government, Kiren Rijiju, said Sunday the Indian Army has reached out to their counterparts in China over reports that five villagers from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly “abducted” by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sept. 4. Rijiju is a parliament member from Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have no details to release yet about question on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region,” Zhao added.



‘US destroying free market, competition neutrality’

Beijing also slammed Washington for, what it called, “destroying the free market, competition neutrality, the spirit of the rule of law, and international norms, which the US traditionally prides itself on”.

Urging counteraction to the US moves by international community, Zhao said China “strongly opposes US abuse of national security concept, imposing wide range of restrictions on Chinese firms without evidence, which is pure hegemony”. Zhao was responding to the recent moves by the US against China's top chipmaker SMIC.

“By refusing to compete in a fair and transparent way, the US is trying to capitalize on its own strengths to create a world like that in George Orwell's ‘1984’ and export it to the 21st century,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, responding to “smearing remarks” by some US politicians against China.

Arunachal Pradesh not part of India: China

Beijing heats up rhetoric as Chinese-Indian militaries remain locked in stand-off in far-off Ladakh
It seems that both China PLA and Indian army generals are itchy for a fight, let's see who's going to fire the first shot.
Global time was warning about war and puishing india, after india took over 30 heights?
And now you are waiting for india to fire first shot ?
lol wonder whats the reason for this pussy footing
 
Global time was warning about war and puishing india, after india took over 30 heights?
And now you are waiting for india to fire first shot ?
lol wonder whats the reason for this pussy footing
We are not crying everyday like Indian media claiming that China is freshly occupying Indian lands, China is pretty calm and wait for paranoid Indians agitated by their hot headed media to make a wrong move.
 
Yeah arunachal not part of India , when tibet has no problem why is China talking about it.
 
We are not crying everyday like Indian media claiming that China is freshly occupying Indian lands, China is pretty calm and wait for paranoid Indians agitated by their hot headed media to make a wrong move.
Ok you know why your pla went back when they tried to reach the top of the hills . Find out you will get the answer.
 
Ok you know why your pla went back when they tried to reach the top of the hills . Find out you will get the answer.
Find out from your beloved Indian media?

FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC

FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC Times Fact Check | Sep 7, 2020, 17:28 IST HIGHLIGHTS Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at...
Find out from your beloved Indian media?

FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC

FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC Times Fact Check | Sep 7, 2020, 17:28 IST HIGHLIGHTS Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at...
Ok good if you believe we are not occupying the heights .
 
Global time was warning about war and puishing india, after india took over 30 heights?
And now you are waiting for india to fire first shot ?
lol wonder whats the reason for this pussy footing
To be honest, after loosing 1000 sq. kms to China recently (according to Indian news sources), saying that China is only issuing warnings is quite lame.

In fact, if Indian policy makers are waiting for "the good old days", they should be called delusional.
 
thank you india and modi for giving us relaxation :yahoo: :lol:
This all started after abrogation of 370.

There's an idiom in urdu "bhirron ke chhattay main haath daalna".. It exactly applies to the current situation at north-western border of India, which is now extending to north-eastern border.
 
What's the use of any heights if China is still in possession of 1000 sq kms?
The heights we are talking about were not under Indian control after the 62 war .Now we have them under our control .yes they still hold our land .earlier Indian govts were not bothered and neglected the lac and Chinese had free run at the lac .all these frequent clashes you see are due to India catching up and respond to China land grab in time.
 
