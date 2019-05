Lol.Epic fail.This incident was carried out by India friendly group NSCN-IM (close to RAW) with which PM Modi personally signed a peace deal in 2015 (there is ceasefire between GOI and NSCN-IM since 2000)Modi meets NSCN-IM chiefs.Modi signs peace deal with NSCN-IM:This is just NSCN-IM clearing ground for their preferred political candidates this election.